402 Island Pines

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Port Royal. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, small storage room off rear patio, washer/dryer hookups inside. Two designated parking spaces. No pets. Neighborhood park across the street. We do not accept Section 8. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,200/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.