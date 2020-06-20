All apartments in Port Royal
402 Island Pines

Location

402 Island Pines, Port Royal, SC 29935
Port Royal

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Port Royal. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, small storage room off rear patio, washer/dryer hookups inside. Two designated parking spaces. No pets. Neighborhood park across the street. We do not accept Section 8. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,200/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Island Pines have any available units?
402 Island Pines has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Island Pines have?
Some of 402 Island Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Island Pines currently offering any rent specials?
402 Island Pines isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Island Pines pet-friendly?
No, 402 Island Pines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Royal.
Does 402 Island Pines offer parking?
Yes, 402 Island Pines does offer parking.
Does 402 Island Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Island Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Island Pines have a pool?
No, 402 Island Pines does not have a pool.
Does 402 Island Pines have accessible units?
No, 402 Island Pines does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Island Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Island Pines has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Island Pines have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 Island Pines has units with air conditioning.
