Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
189 Apartments for rent in Brandon, Parker, SC
12 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1266 sqft
New Rent Price ... $1100.00 per month! 3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - Located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Brandon
34 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
3 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
7 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
1 Unit Available
213 McGarity Street
213 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1474 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/2 bath has been remodeled, but still holds plenty of it's original, unique, and decorative charm.
1 Unit Available
14 Madden st
14 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1164 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has undergone some lovely remodeling and is finally ready to rent! This cute little ranch-style house flaunts all new paint, new wood flooring in living areas, high ceilings, and so much more! You'll
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue-B
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2500 sqft
A must see 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath!! Everything was updated in this home including electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. Newer LVT flooring.
1 Unit Available
105 Arlington Avenue
105 Arlington Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Arlington Avenue in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
1 Unit Available
701 S Florida Avenue
701 South Florida Avenue, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Newly renovated FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 Unit Available
4 Madden Street
4 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath Home minutes from downtown Greenville! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242565?source=marketing This great home is located just 1.
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
1 Unit Available
6 West 6th Street
6 West 6th Street, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1017 sqft
This adorable home is perfect in every way!! This home flaunts newly painted interior, tons of storage space, a huge back yard, and so much more!! This home is a MUST SEE!!! All new paint with crisp white trim Appliances included (refrigerator,
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
117 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,026
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
28 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
16 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
19 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,441
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
10 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
83 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$999
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
