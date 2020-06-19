4327 Windy Heights Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

LONG TERM 12 MONTH ANNUAL RENTAL! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! ~ Luxurious Mediterranean style 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath house located in the exclusive gated community of "The Heights at Windy Hill", off of 43rd Ave S, just blocks to the BEACH FRONT, in the Windy Hill Section of North Myrtle Beach. This home is very nice and spacious, has an elegant open floor plan, with ground level master suite. Recently serviced central heat and air, ceramic tile floors, and carpeted bedrooms. This house features French doors leading to the back patio that has a 6ft privacy stucco walled fence surrounding a botanical style landscape with a private court-yard style setting, and out-door shower area on the side. Step in the front entrance to a beautiful 2-story foyer and expansive great room with fireplace. There is an attached 2-car garage with high ceilings & storage areas. The formal dining room is situated next to the light and airy kitchen, equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave and side-by-side refrigerator. Additionally, there is a front-facing breakfast area, and tiled counter tops though out. The ground level also has a half-bath powder room, washer/dryer set, and storage closet. The first floor master bedroom suite contains a walk-in closet, double-sink vanity, garden jet tub, glassed-in shower and private toilet area. Second floor overlooks the great room and has second master bedroom with full bath. The other two bedrooms share a tiled, Jack and Jill full bath. Community amenities feature front vehicular gated access, and directly across the street from this home is the pedestrian/Golf Cart gated access leading straight to the beach. Directly behind the home is a beautiful botanical garden with serene central park style area that has a gazebo, benches, swing, horse shoe pit and flowering flora. This house is located VERY CLOSE to the OCEAN FRONT for a short walk or Golf Cart ride to the public beach access at end of street. You can literally see the Ocean when you step outside of the pedestrian gate located directly in front of this home! This property is centrally located in the upscale Windy Hill Beach section and is conveniently located close to other area beaches, schools, shopping, dinning, entertainment and signature championship golf courses. Tenant is Responsible for Own Utilities: Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable, Internet, Lawn Care, Ect. Tenant responsible for own utilities. 1 year fixed Lease Agreement. A Rare find Beach side of Hwy 17, Block to Ocean, Large detached Stucco house with privacy fence & Double car garage located inside Prestigious Gated Community. Dog MAY be considered with pet fee. Don't miss this rare 12-month Rental Home opportunity! Won't last long!! Qualify Applicants Only. Please Call to schedule a showing appointment: