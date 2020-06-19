All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
Find more places like 4327 Windy Heights Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Myrtle Beach, SC
/
4327 Windy Heights Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

4327 Windy Heights Dr.

4327 Windy Heights Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Myrtle Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4327 Windy Heights Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Windy Hill Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
LONG TERM 12 MONTH ANNUAL RENTAL! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! ~ Luxurious Mediterranean style 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath house located in the exclusive gated community of "The Heights at Windy Hill", off of 43rd Ave S, just blocks to the BEACH FRONT, in the Windy Hill Section of North Myrtle Beach. This home is very nice and spacious, has an elegant open floor plan, with ground level master suite. Recently serviced central heat and air, ceramic tile floors, and carpeted bedrooms. This house features French doors leading to the back patio that has a 6ft privacy stucco walled fence surrounding a botanical style landscape with a private court-yard style setting, and out-door shower area on the side. Step in the front entrance to a beautiful 2-story foyer and expansive great room with fireplace. There is an attached 2-car garage with high ceilings & storage areas. The formal dining room is situated next to the light and airy kitchen, equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave and side-by-side refrigerator. Additionally, there is a front-facing breakfast area, and tiled counter tops though out. The ground level also has a half-bath powder room, washer/dryer set, and storage closet. The first floor master bedroom suite contains a walk-in closet, double-sink vanity, garden jet tub, glassed-in shower and private toilet area. Second floor overlooks the great room and has second master bedroom with full bath. The other two bedrooms share a tiled, Jack and Jill full bath. Community amenities feature front vehicular gated access, and directly across the street from this home is the pedestrian/Golf Cart gated access leading straight to the beach. Directly behind the home is a beautiful botanical garden with serene central park style area that has a gazebo, benches, swing, horse shoe pit and flowering flora. This house is located VERY CLOSE to the OCEAN FRONT for a short walk or Golf Cart ride to the public beach access at end of street. You can literally see the Ocean when you step outside of the pedestrian gate located directly in front of this home! This property is centrally located in the upscale Windy Hill Beach section and is conveniently located close to other area beaches, schools, shopping, dinning, entertainment and signature championship golf courses. Tenant is Responsible for Own Utilities: Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable, Internet, Lawn Care, Ect. Tenant responsible for own utilities. 1 year fixed Lease Agreement. A Rare find Beach side of Hwy 17, Block to Ocean, Large detached Stucco house with privacy fence & Double car garage located inside Prestigious Gated Community. Dog MAY be considered with pet fee. Don't miss this rare 12-month Rental Home opportunity! Won't last long!! Qualify Applicants Only. Please Call to schedule a showing appointment:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Windy Heights Dr. have any available units?
4327 Windy Heights Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
What amenities does 4327 Windy Heights Dr. have?
Some of 4327 Windy Heights Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Windy Heights Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Windy Heights Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Windy Heights Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4327 Windy Heights Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4327 Windy Heights Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4327 Windy Heights Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4327 Windy Heights Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4327 Windy Heights Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Windy Heights Dr. have a pool?
No, 4327 Windy Heights Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4327 Windy Heights Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4327 Windy Heights Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Windy Heights Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 Windy Heights Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4327 Windy Heights Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4327 Windy Heights Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Similar Pages

North Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms
North Myrtle Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
North Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Carolina Beach, NCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University