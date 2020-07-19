2409 Thoroughfare Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf. The exclusive gated community puts you in reach of all that North Myrtle Beach has to offer; including fine dining, unique shopping, and the sandy beaches. The modern open floor plan features a beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, a kitchen island, pendant lighting, and pantry. Stainless steel and black appliances include a side by side refrigerator, smooth top stove, over the range microwave, and dishwasher. There is a half bathroom on the first floor for guests and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups and cabinets. Enjoy the peace and quiet on the screened in patio that runs along the edge of lush vegetation. The master bedroom is ideally located on the first floor and features detailed tray ceiling, a master bathroom with step in shower, and a walk in closet. The large upstairs loft would be perfect for an office, family lounge, or personal gym, among other things. The second floor is home to an additional three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy hard surface flooring in the main living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. New ceiling fans and blinds have been installed throughout the home for added comfort. One car garage adds additional space for vehicle and gear. Amenities include access to the North Tower Pool and beach cabana. Town home will have optional golf course membership available at tenant's expense.



Rent is $2,250.00 per month and includes basic cable, telephone, internet, and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $2,250.00 and renters insurance are required. The unit is pet friendly for a maximum of two small pets, cats or dogs, up to 25 lbs each, with breed restrictions. A non-refundable pet fee of $200.00 is required per pet. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing by appointment only. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check. (Floor plan provided in thanks to DR Horton.)



(RLNE5916944)