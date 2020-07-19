All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
Find more places like 2409 Thoroughfare Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Myrtle Beach, SC
/
2409 Thoroughfare Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2409 Thoroughfare Drive

2409 Thoroughfare Dr · (843) 281-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Myrtle Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2409 Thoroughfare Dr, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Barefoot

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2409 Thoroughfare Drive · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf. The exclusive gated community puts you in reach of all that North Myrtle Beach has to offer; including fine dining, unique shopping, and the sandy beaches. The modern open floor plan features a beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, a kitchen island, pendant lighting, and pantry. Stainless steel and black appliances include a side by side refrigerator, smooth top stove, over the range microwave, and dishwasher. There is a half bathroom on the first floor for guests and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups and cabinets. Enjoy the peace and quiet on the screened in patio that runs along the edge of lush vegetation. The master bedroom is ideally located on the first floor and features detailed tray ceiling, a master bathroom with step in shower, and a walk in closet. The large upstairs loft would be perfect for an office, family lounge, or personal gym, among other things. The second floor is home to an additional three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy hard surface flooring in the main living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. New ceiling fans and blinds have been installed throughout the home for added comfort. One car garage adds additional space for vehicle and gear. Amenities include access to the North Tower Pool and beach cabana. Town home will have optional golf course membership available at tenant's expense.

Rent is $2,250.00 per month and includes basic cable, telephone, internet, and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $2,250.00 and renters insurance are required. The unit is pet friendly for a maximum of two small pets, cats or dogs, up to 25 lbs each, with breed restrictions. A non-refundable pet fee of $200.00 is required per pet. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing by appointment only. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check. (Floor plan provided in thanks to DR Horton.)

(RLNE5916944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Thoroughfare Drive have any available units?
2409 Thoroughfare Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2409 Thoroughfare Drive have?
Some of 2409 Thoroughfare Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Thoroughfare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Thoroughfare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Thoroughfare Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Thoroughfare Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Thoroughfare Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Thoroughfare Drive offers parking.
Does 2409 Thoroughfare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Thoroughfare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Thoroughfare Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2409 Thoroughfare Drive has a pool.
Does 2409 Thoroughfare Drive have accessible units?
No, 2409 Thoroughfare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Thoroughfare Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Thoroughfare Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Thoroughfare Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Thoroughfare Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2409 Thoroughfare Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Similar Pages

North Myrtle Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Balconies
North Myrtle Beach Apartments with PoolsNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
North Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCLeland, NCLittle River, SC
Conway, SCGeorgetown, SCShallotte, NCGarden City, SC
Carolina Beach, NCSocastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity