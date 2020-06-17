All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Dr.

1730 Lake Egret Drive · (843) 458-8551
Location

1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main Street attractions ! This Executive Residence features, formal dining room and office , Hardiplank siding, granite counter tops, side load garage ,upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile backs plash, wood tile Flooring, rannai tankless water heater , screen porch overlooking lake , outdoor fire pit patio on lake Roman Shower in Master Bath . Seabrook Plantation in North Myrtle Beach is a Natural Gas Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Lake Egret Dr. have any available units?
1730 Lake Egret Dr. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1730 Lake Egret Dr. have?
Some of 1730 Lake Egret Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Lake Egret Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Lake Egret Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Lake Egret Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Lake Egret Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Myrtle Beach.
Does 1730 Lake Egret Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Lake Egret Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1730 Lake Egret Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 Lake Egret Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Lake Egret Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1730 Lake Egret Dr. has a pool.
Does 1730 Lake Egret Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1730 Lake Egret Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Lake Egret Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Lake Egret Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Lake Egret Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 Lake Egret Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
