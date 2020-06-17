1730 Lake Egret Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main Street attractions ! This Executive Residence features, formal dining room and office , Hardiplank siding, granite counter tops, side load garage ,upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile backs plash, wood tile Flooring, rannai tankless water heater , screen porch overlooking lake , outdoor fire pit patio on lake Roman Shower in Master Bath . Seabrook Plantation in North Myrtle Beach is a Natural Gas Community.