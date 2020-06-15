Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach. Live the good life less than a mile and a half from the ocean in The Cottages at The Surf! This large two story home features a luxurious kitchen with granite counter tops, wooden cabinets, and stainless steel appliances which include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. The spacious open living area has a designated dining area and an elongated bar perfect for entertaining. The room expands out to a screened in porch through sliding glass doors. Vaulted ceilings add a light and airy feel to the living room which boasts a ceiling fan, hard wood floors, and a curve top decorative window to capture the natural sun light. The upstairs master bedroom features a bay window, walk in closet, and an en suite bathroom. A second bedroom and bathroom are located on the top floor as well. Two other ample bedrooms are located on the first floor with one providing access to the covered patio through sliding glass doors. A third full bathroom is located downstairs. All bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans for added comfort. Enjoy the convenience of a two car garage and space for two cars in the driveway. Also includes washer and dryer as is. The gated community of The Cottages at The Surf offers residents a sparkling outdoor swimming pool with a mushroom waterfall for children and pool restrooms. The home is pet friendly for a maximum of two small dogs each weighing 25 pounds or less. Breed restrictions apply. A non-refundable pet fee of $200.00 is required per pet.



Rent is $1,795.00 per month and includes lawn care maintained by the HOA. Tenant pays all utilities. A security deposit of $1,795.00 and renters insurance are required. All properties managed by Southern Coast Management are non-smoking. The home will be tentatively available to view and rent on April 6th, 2020. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for more information on the application process and requirements.



No Cats Allowed



