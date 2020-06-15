All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle

1606 Cottage Cove Circle · (843) 281-0220
Location

1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1606 Cottage Cove Circle · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach. Live the good life less than a mile and a half from the ocean in The Cottages at The Surf! This large two story home features a luxurious kitchen with granite counter tops, wooden cabinets, and stainless steel appliances which include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. The spacious open living area has a designated dining area and an elongated bar perfect for entertaining. The room expands out to a screened in porch through sliding glass doors. Vaulted ceilings add a light and airy feel to the living room which boasts a ceiling fan, hard wood floors, and a curve top decorative window to capture the natural sun light. The upstairs master bedroom features a bay window, walk in closet, and an en suite bathroom. A second bedroom and bathroom are located on the top floor as well. Two other ample bedrooms are located on the first floor with one providing access to the covered patio through sliding glass doors. A third full bathroom is located downstairs. All bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans for added comfort. Enjoy the convenience of a two car garage and space for two cars in the driveway. Also includes washer and dryer as is. The gated community of The Cottages at The Surf offers residents a sparkling outdoor swimming pool with a mushroom waterfall for children and pool restrooms. The home is pet friendly for a maximum of two small dogs each weighing 25 pounds or less. Breed restrictions apply. A non-refundable pet fee of $200.00 is required per pet.

Rent is $1,795.00 per month and includes lawn care maintained by the HOA. Tenant pays all utilities. A security deposit of $1,795.00 and renters insurance are required. All properties managed by Southern Coast Management are non-smoking. The home will be tentatively available to view and rent on April 6th, 2020. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for more information on the application process and requirements.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Cottage Cove Circle have any available units?
1606 Cottage Cove Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1606 Cottage Cove Circle have?
Some of 1606 Cottage Cove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Cottage Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Cottage Cove Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Cottage Cove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Cottage Cove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Cottage Cove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Cottage Cove Circle does offer parking.
Does 1606 Cottage Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Cottage Cove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Cottage Cove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1606 Cottage Cove Circle has a pool.
Does 1606 Cottage Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 1606 Cottage Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Cottage Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Cottage Cove Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Cottage Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Cottage Cove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
