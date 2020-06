Amenities

Beautiful Home that is mainly furnished (all except the bedroom furniture) located in the Tidewater Golf Plantation over looking the 7th hole on the golf course. First floor Large master suite with walk-in closet, bathroom offers double vanity and walk in shower. Open kitchen, dining room and living room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Carolina room and patio for grilling or enjoying the fresh air. Community pool, tennis courts and fitness center. Call today.