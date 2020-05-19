7816 Nummie Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathroom townhome available in Fireside and convenient to Joint Base Charleston, Boeing, shopping and restaurants. This townhome has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, tile bathrooms, private fenced back yard and brand new air conditioning. Available immediately. Sorry, no pets. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month?s rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals.