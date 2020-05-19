All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 7816 Nummie Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
7816 Nummie Court
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:10 PM

7816 Nummie Court

7816 Nummie Court · (843) 972-9450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7816 Nummie Court, North Charleston, SC 29418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathroom townhome available in Fireside and convenient to Joint Base Charleston, Boeing, shopping and restaurants. This townhome has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, tile bathrooms, private fenced back yard and brand new air conditioning. Available immediately. Sorry, no pets. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month?s rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 Nummie Court have any available units?
7816 Nummie Court has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7816 Nummie Court have?
Some of 7816 Nummie Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 Nummie Court currently offering any rent specials?
7816 Nummie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 Nummie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7816 Nummie Court is pet friendly.
Does 7816 Nummie Court offer parking?
No, 7816 Nummie Court does not offer parking.
Does 7816 Nummie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7816 Nummie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 Nummie Court have a pool?
No, 7816 Nummie Court does not have a pool.
Does 7816 Nummie Court have accessible units?
No, 7816 Nummie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 Nummie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7816 Nummie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7816 Nummie Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd
North Charleston, SC 29456
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave
North Charleston, SC 29420
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St
North Charleston, SC 29406
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes
8708 Evangeline Dr
North Charleston, SC 29420
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29406
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln
North Charleston, SC 29404

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Charleston Pet Friendly Places
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity