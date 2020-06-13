Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

102 Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
310 Lake Avenue
310 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Wonderful Two Story Duplex that has been completely renovated with rocking chair front porch located perfectly in downtown North Augusta.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
160 Conifer Drive
160 Conifer Dr, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
Updated first floor apartment off Bradleyville Road in North Augusta with all new paint, flooring, lighting, etc. The apartment has a small patio and a storage closet. Tenant responsible for water, power & gas. Move-in ready! Pets welcome.
Results within 1 mile of North Augusta
Last updated June 13
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Last updated June 13
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.

Last updated June 12
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St
936 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1157 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Beautiful Balcony Porch, W/D Included, Hardwood Floors - Gorgeous 2 bedroom studio-style loft condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
122 Goudy Court
122 Goudy Court, Clearwater, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1890 sqft
Available now! Quiet living w/the convenience of being close to everything! Fresh interior paint & flooring, including brand new carpet! Covered front porch, large foyer opens to open floor plan concept with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan in

Last updated June 13
Laney Walker
1 Unit Available
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1482 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental.
Results within 5 miles of North Augusta
Last updated June 13
West Augusta
110 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 13
Westside
6 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Last updated June 13
Westside
20 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Last updated June 12
National Hills
2 Units Available
Ramblewood
2549 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
Studio
$520
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff makes Ramblewood in Augusta, GA your place to call home. Ramblewood Apartments is located just east of Interstate 20 in Augusta, GA and off of one the city's major streets, Washington Rd.
Last updated June 13
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Last updated June 13
National Hills
3 Units Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Last updated June 13
Summerville
6 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Last updated June 13
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
Last updated April 23
National Hills
60 Units Available
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
Studio
$750
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8177 Cozy Knoll
8177 Cozy Knl, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1550 Square Feet. Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Fenced in Back Yard. Patio. Two-Car Garage.

Last updated June 13
Westside
1 Unit Available
504 Windsong Circle
504 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
876 sqft
To schedule a showing, please visit: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1925351?source=iframe&companyID=11812 $775 a month Condo.

Last updated June 13
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2506 Gaines Court North
2506 Gaines Court North, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2748 sqft
$1450/mo-Available NOW! Over 2700sf in National Hills on a cul-de-sac! 4 bedrooms (all with ceiling fans), 2.

Last updated June 12
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2703 Woodchip Dr
2703 Woodchip Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
National Hills Cottage - Beautiful two-story 3BR/2BA home in National Hills subdivision (right in front of the Masters). Location! Location! Location! - Minutes to the Medical Complex, I-20 (gateway to everywhere), Ft.

Last updated June 12
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2202 Brechin
2202 Brechin Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Charming townhome Close to Medical Facilities, Schools, and Shopping - Are you looking for a townhome that is really charming and has character. Look no further. This place is located close to medical facilities, shopping, hospitals and dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Augusta, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Augusta renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

