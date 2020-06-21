609 Old Edgefield Road

Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Looking for the perfect rental for you and your family? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located in North Augusta, SC features a FULLY FENCED yard. That's right, the entire property is fenced with gate access at the driveway. LAWNCARE INCLUDED! Laundry room just off of the carport features washer/dryer connections and additional storage space. Newly renovated, the home comes with new carpet and fresh paint! Located conveniently to all North Augusta schools, downtown North Augusta, downtown Augusta, and the Augusta Medical district. Don't miss out on this beautiful rental!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.