609 Old Edgefield Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

609 Old Edgefield Road

609 Old Edgefield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

609 Old Edgefield Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Looking for the perfect rental for you and your family? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located in North Augusta, SC features a FULLY FENCED yard. That's right, the entire property is fenced with gate access at the driveway. LAWNCARE INCLUDED! Laundry room just off of the carport features washer/dryer connections and additional storage space. Newly renovated, the home comes with new carpet and fresh paint! Located conveniently to all North Augusta schools, downtown North Augusta, downtown Augusta, and the Augusta Medical district. Don't miss out on this beautiful rental!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Old Edgefield Road have any available units?
609 Old Edgefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Augusta, SC.
What amenities does 609 Old Edgefield Road have?
Some of 609 Old Edgefield Road's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Old Edgefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
609 Old Edgefield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Old Edgefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 609 Old Edgefield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Augusta.
Does 609 Old Edgefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 609 Old Edgefield Road does offer parking.
Does 609 Old Edgefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Old Edgefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Old Edgefield Road have a pool?
No, 609 Old Edgefield Road does not have a pool.
Does 609 Old Edgefield Road have accessible units?
No, 609 Old Edgefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Old Edgefield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Old Edgefield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Old Edgefield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Old Edgefield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
