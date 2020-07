Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

338 Landing Drive - The Landing at River Club - Available Now! 3rd Floor walk up apt. Approximately 1130 Square Feet. Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Stove. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Service Animal Only. No Satellite Dishes Allowed. Schools Must Be Verified As They Are Subject To Change. HOA Covenants Applicable. Shown by Appointment only. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com for more information.



(RLNE3240557)