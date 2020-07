Amenities

CORPORATE TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE. RENT PRICE INCLUDES FULL KITCHEN & FULLY FURNISHED(SEE INVENTORY LIST) WITH TOP OF THE LINE FURNITURE INCLUDING LINENS. AWESOME LIKE NEW TOWN HOME WITH BRICK FRONT IN BEAUTIFUL WHATLEY PLACE W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE. 5 MINUTES FROM I-20 & THE GREENEWAY. 3RD BEDROOM/OFFICE LARGER BEDROOMS W/WALK-IN CLOSETS. LARGER KITCHEN WITH SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GARBAGE DIS. LARGER LAUNDRY ROOM W/EXTRA SHELVING AND WASHER AND DRYER. PRIVATE BACKYARD W/COVERED PATIO! HUGE FLOORED ATTIC AND DOUBLE DOORS LEADING TO PRIVATE BACKYARD W COVERED PATIO. (1550 PER MONTH INCLUDING ALL UTILITIES.) AVAILABLE JULY 1ST