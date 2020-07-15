134 Orchard Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available Now. Well maintained end unit townhouse is located in a quiet neighborhood, conveniently located just minutes from I-20. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and breakfast bar overlooking the Dining and Living Rooms that features vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Attached is an additional room that can be used as an office/study, Sunroom, or extra living space. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and attached bathrooms. Also comes with washer and dryer. Sorry, no pets allowed.