134 Orchard Way

Amenities
Available Now. Well maintained end unit townhouse is located in a quiet neighborhood, conveniently located just minutes from I-20. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and breakfast bar overlooking the Dining and Living Rooms that features vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Attached is an additional room that can be used as an office/study, Sunroom, or extra living space. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and attached bathrooms. Also comes with washer and dryer. Sorry, no pets allowed.