North Augusta, SC
134 Orchard Way
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

134 Orchard Way

134 Orchard Way · No Longer Available
Location

134 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC 29860

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now. Well maintained end unit townhouse is located in a quiet neighborhood, conveniently located just minutes from I-20. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and breakfast bar overlooking the Dining and Living Rooms that features vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Attached is an additional room that can be used as an office/study, Sunroom, or extra living space. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and attached bathrooms. Also comes with washer and dryer. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Orchard Way have any available units?
134 Orchard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Augusta, SC.
What amenities does 134 Orchard Way have?
Some of 134 Orchard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Orchard Way currently offering any rent specials?
134 Orchard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Orchard Way pet-friendly?
No, 134 Orchard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Augusta.
Does 134 Orchard Way offer parking?
Yes, 134 Orchard Way offers parking.
Does 134 Orchard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Orchard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Orchard Way have a pool?
No, 134 Orchard Way does not have a pool.
Does 134 Orchard Way have accessible units?
No, 134 Orchard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Orchard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Orchard Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Orchard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Orchard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
