Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

5707 Mt. Gallant Road

5707 Mount Gallant Road · No Longer Available
Location

5707 Mount Gallant Road, Newport, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
5707 Mt. Gallant Road Available 09/27/19 3 Bedroom in Newport Area! - Sitting on 1.8 acres, is this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in the Newport area of Rock Hill. It has a country-like setting, but not too far from the city. Home has been freshly painted with all new LVT flooring throughout except the kitchen area! The galley style kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. There is a laundry room, carport, a storage shed, and is within walking distance to Riverwalk Academy.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions: Turn left onto Ebenezer Rd. Left onto Celenase - continue straight onto Old York Rd., Right onto Hands Mill Hwy. Left onto Mt. Gallant.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5110041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 Mt. Gallant Road have any available units?
5707 Mt. Gallant Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, SC.
What amenities does 5707 Mt. Gallant Road have?
Some of 5707 Mt. Gallant Road's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 Mt. Gallant Road currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Mt. Gallant Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 Mt. Gallant Road pet-friendly?
No, 5707 Mt. Gallant Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 5707 Mt. Gallant Road offer parking?
Yes, 5707 Mt. Gallant Road offers parking.
Does 5707 Mt. Gallant Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 Mt. Gallant Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 Mt. Gallant Road have a pool?
No, 5707 Mt. Gallant Road does not have a pool.
Does 5707 Mt. Gallant Road have accessible units?
No, 5707 Mt. Gallant Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 Mt. Gallant Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 Mt. Gallant Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 Mt. Gallant Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 Mt. Gallant Road does not have units with air conditioning.
