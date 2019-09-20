Amenities

in unit laundry carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

5707 Mt. Gallant Road Available 09/27/19 3 Bedroom in Newport Area! - Sitting on 1.8 acres, is this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in the Newport area of Rock Hill. It has a country-like setting, but not too far from the city. Home has been freshly painted with all new LVT flooring throughout except the kitchen area! The galley style kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. There is a laundry room, carport, a storage shed, and is within walking distance to Riverwalk Academy.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Directions: Turn left onto Ebenezer Rd. Left onto Celenase - continue straight onto Old York Rd., Right onto Hands Mill Hwy. Left onto Mt. Gallant.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE5110041)