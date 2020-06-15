4322 Deer Run

Amenities

Large Two-Story Home in Wood Forest!! - Desirable two-story home in an established neighborhood with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms! Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and refinished hardwood floors! The sizable kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, a pantry, dining area and is equipped with an electric stove and dishwasher. There is a formal dining area, formal living room, and a den. All the bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in shelves and a bathroom with a double vanity. It is located in the Wood Forest Subdivision with a large front and backyard that has an adorable playhouse. This home is conveniently located near the Rock Hill Airport, Shopping, Dining, and is in the Northwestern High School District!



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer, Left on Celanese Rd, Right on Museum and keep straight. Left on Pennington, Left on Winrock, Right on Deer Run. Home is on the right side.



Lease Terms: One Year.



