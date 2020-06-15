All apartments in Newport
4322 Deer Run
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4322 Deer Run

4322 Deer Run · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4322 Deer Run, Newport, SC 29732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4322 Deer Run · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Large Two-Story Home in Wood Forest!! - Desirable two-story home in an established neighborhood with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms! Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and refinished hardwood floors! The sizable kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, a pantry, dining area and is equipped with an electric stove and dishwasher. There is a formal dining area, formal living room, and a den. All the bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in shelves and a bathroom with a double vanity. It is located in the Wood Forest Subdivision with a large front and backyard that has an adorable playhouse. This home is conveniently located near the Rock Hill Airport, Shopping, Dining, and is in the Northwestern High School District!

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer, Left on Celanese Rd, Right on Museum and keep straight. Left on Pennington, Left on Winrock, Right on Deer Run. Home is on the right side.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 Deer Run have any available units?
4322 Deer Run has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4322 Deer Run have?
Some of 4322 Deer Run's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 Deer Run currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Deer Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Deer Run pet-friendly?
No, 4322 Deer Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 4322 Deer Run offer parking?
No, 4322 Deer Run does not offer parking.
Does 4322 Deer Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 Deer Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Deer Run have a pool?
No, 4322 Deer Run does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Deer Run have accessible units?
No, 4322 Deer Run does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Deer Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 Deer Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 Deer Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 4322 Deer Run does not have units with air conditioning.
