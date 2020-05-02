All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 2853 Summer Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, SC
/
2853 Summer Creek Court
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

2853 Summer Creek Court

2853 Summer Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2853 Summer Creek Court, Newport, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home on 1+ Acres! - Located in Rawlinson Woods is this large brick ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! It has been freshly painted throughout and has a living room with a fireplace, den, and a dining room. The open kitchen with a breakfast bar is equipped with a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave that over looks the large backyard. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with full sized washer/dryer hookups that leads to the two car garage. Additionally this home sits on 1+ acres and has a storage building (as-is).

Pet Policy: Pets are allowed with $250 pet fee and $10 pet rent.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer, left on Herlong, right on Hwy. 5, right on Montgomery, right on Summer Creek, 3rd house on the right.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3329879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 Summer Creek Court have any available units?
2853 Summer Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, SC.
What amenities does 2853 Summer Creek Court have?
Some of 2853 Summer Creek Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2853 Summer Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2853 Summer Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 Summer Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2853 Summer Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 2853 Summer Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 2853 Summer Creek Court offers parking.
Does 2853 Summer Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2853 Summer Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 Summer Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2853 Summer Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2853 Summer Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2853 Summer Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 Summer Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2853 Summer Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2853 Summer Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2853 Summer Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCClover, SCBelmont, NCPineville, NCChester, SCRanlo, NCWeddington, NC
Waxhaw, NCStallings, NCShelby, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCGaffney, SCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NCDenver, NCKannapolis, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College