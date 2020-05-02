2853 Summer Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home on 1+ Acres! - Located in Rawlinson Woods is this large brick ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! It has been freshly painted throughout and has a living room with a fireplace, den, and a dining room. The open kitchen with a breakfast bar is equipped with a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave that over looks the large backyard. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with full sized washer/dryer hookups that leads to the two car garage. Additionally this home sits on 1+ acres and has a storage building (as-is).



Pet Policy: Pets are allowed with $250 pet fee and $10 pet rent.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer, left on Herlong, right on Hwy. 5, right on Montgomery, right on Summer Creek, 3rd house on the right.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



