Myrtle Beach, SC
754 Murray Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

754 Murray Ave

754 Murray Ave · No Longer Available
Location

754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/6f41428f-e4f9-4aef-8787-009c5a4d6fd3/

A perfect place to call home! This spacious home located in Sweetgrass Square at the Market Common has a family friendly floorpan with plenty of room to spread out! Walking in from the wide front porch entering the open plan is instantly welcoming with real hardwood flooring throughout the living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space. The first floor master bedroom has carpet and great closet space and the attached master bath has double sinks and a stand up shower. Upstairs is a large second living area that would also be perfect for a home office or play space. There are two additional bedrooms and two bathrooms on this level as well as a completely finished bonus room off of the back bedroom, great for storage or additional living space. The home also features a full size washer and dryer, two car garage and a small side yard. Walk to parks, shopping, dining and Horry Georgetown Tech. Less than two miles to the beach (free public parking available from the City of Myrtle Beach) Rent includes front and rear lawn care (tenant is responsible for side yard), basic cable and internet and access to the pool and fitness facilities at the Market Common. Small dogs and cats conditional.

(RLNE5755644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Murray Ave have any available units?
754 Murray Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Myrtle Beach, SC.
What amenities does 754 Murray Ave have?
Some of 754 Murray Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Murray Ave currently offering any rent specials?
754 Murray Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Murray Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 Murray Ave is pet friendly.
Does 754 Murray Ave offer parking?
Yes, 754 Murray Ave does offer parking.
Does 754 Murray Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 Murray Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Murray Ave have a pool?
Yes, 754 Murray Ave has a pool.
Does 754 Murray Ave have accessible units?
No, 754 Murray Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Murray Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 Murray Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 754 Murray Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 Murray Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
