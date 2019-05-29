754 Murray Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access

Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/6f41428f-e4f9-4aef-8787-009c5a4d6fd3/



A perfect place to call home! This spacious home located in Sweetgrass Square at the Market Common has a family friendly floorpan with plenty of room to spread out! Walking in from the wide front porch entering the open plan is instantly welcoming with real hardwood flooring throughout the living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space. The first floor master bedroom has carpet and great closet space and the attached master bath has double sinks and a stand up shower. Upstairs is a large second living area that would also be perfect for a home office or play space. There are two additional bedrooms and two bathrooms on this level as well as a completely finished bonus room off of the back bedroom, great for storage or additional living space. The home also features a full size washer and dryer, two car garage and a small side yard. Walk to parks, shopping, dining and Horry Georgetown Tech. Less than two miles to the beach (free public parking available from the City of Myrtle Beach) Rent includes front and rear lawn care (tenant is responsible for side yard), basic cable and internet and access to the pool and fitness facilities at the Market Common. Small dogs and cats conditional.



(RLNE5755644)