The Cloisters at Carolina Forest

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12, 15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 for 1 pet/month, $20 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month