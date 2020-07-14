All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Home
/
Myrtle Beach, SC
/
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 PM

The Cloisters at Carolina Forest

Open Now until 5pm
2118 Silvercrest Drive · (843) 306-2786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2112E · Avail. now

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2110G · Avail. Aug 8

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2086F · Avail. Aug 8

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cloisters at Carolina Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
extra storage
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
on-site laundry
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck. The Cloisters at Carolina Forest is surrounded by tranquil walking trails and offer peace of mind with 24 hour emergency maintenance. Onsite storage and detached garages are also available. Call us today for a tour! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 for 1 pet/month, $20 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cloisters at Carolina Forest have any available units?
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest has 15 units available starting at $1,117 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Cloisters at Carolina Forest have?
Some of The Cloisters at Carolina Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cloisters at Carolina Forest currently offering any rent specials?
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cloisters at Carolina Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cloisters at Carolina Forest is pet friendly.
Does The Cloisters at Carolina Forest offer parking?
Yes, The Cloisters at Carolina Forest offers parking.
Does The Cloisters at Carolina Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cloisters at Carolina Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cloisters at Carolina Forest have a pool?
Yes, The Cloisters at Carolina Forest has a pool.
Does The Cloisters at Carolina Forest have accessible units?
No, The Cloisters at Carolina Forest does not have accessible units.
Does The Cloisters at Carolina Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cloisters at Carolina Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does The Cloisters at Carolina Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cloisters at Carolina Forest has units with air conditioning.
