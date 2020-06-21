All apartments in Myrtle Beach
2299 Heritage Loop

2299 Heritage Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo

Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common. The home boast security film on windows, built in grill, custom closets, solar tube lighting, and custom generator outlet. This home has hardwood flooring, carpet in bedrooms and beautiful tile in baths, kitchen and laundry room. Enjoy the outdoors with a grilling station, fire pit and putting green. Community Pool and work out facility. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities. No smoking allowed, pets conditional, no more than 2 dogs, under 70 lbs., must be sprayed or neutered. Minimum 1-year lease required.

Application Requirements
Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,
bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.
Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.
Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.
Verifiable 2 Year Work History.
Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.

Application Process
Fill out online application thoroughly.
Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).
Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).
Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.

(RLNE5822129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

