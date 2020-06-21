2299 Heritage Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo



Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common. The home boast security film on windows, built in grill, custom closets, solar tube lighting, and custom generator outlet. This home has hardwood flooring, carpet in bedrooms and beautiful tile in baths, kitchen and laundry room. Enjoy the outdoors with a grilling station, fire pit and putting green. Community Pool and work out facility. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities. No smoking allowed, pets conditional, no more than 2 dogs, under 70 lbs., must be sprayed or neutered. Minimum 1-year lease required.



Application Requirements

Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,

bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.

Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.

Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.

Verifiable 2 Year Work History.

Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.



Application Process

Fill out online application thoroughly.

Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).

Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).

Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.



