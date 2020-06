Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Like New 3BR 2BA with Sun Room 2 Car garage - Property Id: 294638



Light and Bright Home vaulted ceiling double door entry. Over sized coat closet formal dinning room open to vaulted ceiling living room kitchen looks into living room for conversations with the family there is a area for a eat in kitchen New appliances plus pantry all windows surround this Sun room with view of tree lined back yard patio for the BBQ split bedroom plan master bedroom has a garden tub and a stall shower 15 foot long walk in closet separate laundry room with storage and washer /dryer hook ups walk into the 2 car garage with a sided man door Links brook is minutes away from the Loews shopping center and Murrells Inlet Marsh NO PETS NO SMOKING credit check and security deposit required monthly minimum income is $4,500

Property Id 294638



No Pets Allowed



