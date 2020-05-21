All apartments in Murrells Inlet
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

114 Winding River Dr

114 Winding River Drive · (877) 751-1677
Location

114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.

New vinyl plank flooring recently installed throughout the first floor!

Located in Barony at Linksbrook off of Prince Creek Parkway, this gorgeous home with an inviting wraparound front porch is offered fully furnished! The open layout is ideal for entertaining, with accents including arched passages and crown and chair rail moldings. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan boasts an office, a formal dining room, a huge eat-in kitchen, a bonus room over the 2-car garage, and a Carolina room that overlooks the private, fenced back yard. The kitchen is a cook's dream, complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and ceramic tile floors. The master suite is your own retreat and includes a beautiful double tray ceiling, a large walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath with a dual sink vanity, a separate garden tub, and a private water closet. The utility room includes a front-load washer and dryer to stay for tenant use. This sought-after location is close to shopping, dining, golf, the beach and everything else Murrells Inlet has to offer!

Free access to the community pool & gym!

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this property. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

