114 Winding River Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.



New vinyl plank flooring recently installed throughout the first floor!



Located in Barony at Linksbrook off of Prince Creek Parkway, this gorgeous home with an inviting wraparound front porch is offered fully furnished! The open layout is ideal for entertaining, with accents including arched passages and crown and chair rail moldings. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan boasts an office, a formal dining room, a huge eat-in kitchen, a bonus room over the 2-car garage, and a Carolina room that overlooks the private, fenced back yard. The kitchen is a cook's dream, complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and ceramic tile floors. The master suite is your own retreat and includes a beautiful double tray ceiling, a large walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath with a dual sink vanity, a separate garden tub, and a private water closet. The utility room includes a front-load washer and dryer to stay for tenant use. This sought-after location is close to shopping, dining, golf, the beach and everything else Murrells Inlet has to offer!



Free access to the community pool & gym!



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**