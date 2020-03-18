All apartments in Mauldin
Find more places like 48 Bay Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mauldin, SC
/
48 Bay Springs Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

48 Bay Springs Drive

48 Bay Springs Drive · (864) 383-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mauldin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

48 Bay Springs Drive, Mauldin, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Move In Special !!! 1/2 off First Months Rent if Lease Signed by 6/1/2020 or 1 Month Free with a 2 Year Lease!

Gorgeous end unit condo in gated community The Townes at Brookwood!

- Located just off of I-385 and convenient to downtown Simpsonville, Mauldin and only a 10 minute drive into downtown Greenville

3 bedroom 2.5 bath with open great room/dining room combination with dark laminate wood flooring and fireplace. Upstairs has carpet in hall and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a private bath suite.

Granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including microwave over the range.

Assigned schools are Bethel Elementary, Mauldin Middle and Mauldin High.

One adult (1) dog up to 25lbs allowed with pet reference and fees apply.

Utilities not included in rent ( Duke Power and Greenville Water providers)

No Housing Vouchers, other sources of income are accepted.
All Occupants 18 years and older must apply (application fees are non refundable)

To find more information, schedule a viewing or apply for this home please visit us at www.srpmanagement-realty.com or text us at 704-868-4065

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Bay Springs Drive have any available units?
48 Bay Springs Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Bay Springs Drive have?
Some of 48 Bay Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Bay Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
48 Bay Springs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Bay Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Bay Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 48 Bay Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 48 Bay Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 48 Bay Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Bay Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Bay Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 48 Bay Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 48 Bay Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 48 Bay Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Bay Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Bay Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Bay Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Bay Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Bay Springs Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607

Similar Pages

Mauldin 1 BedroomsMauldin 2 Bedrooms
Mauldin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMauldin Apartments with Pool
Mauldin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity