48 Bay Springs Drive

Amenities

Move In Special !!! 1/2 off First Months Rent if Lease Signed by 6/1/2020 or 1 Month Free with a 2 Year Lease!



Gorgeous end unit condo in gated community The Townes at Brookwood!



- Located just off of I-385 and convenient to downtown Simpsonville, Mauldin and only a 10 minute drive into downtown Greenville



3 bedroom 2.5 bath with open great room/dining room combination with dark laminate wood flooring and fireplace. Upstairs has carpet in hall and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a private bath suite.



Granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including microwave over the range.



Assigned schools are Bethel Elementary, Mauldin Middle and Mauldin High.



One adult (1) dog up to 25lbs allowed with pet reference and fees apply.



Utilities not included in rent ( Duke Power and Greenville Water providers)



No Housing Vouchers, other sources of income are accepted.

All Occupants 18 years and older must apply (application fees are non refundable)



To find more information, schedule a viewing or apply for this home please visit us at www.srpmanagement-realty.com or text us at 704-868-4065



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.