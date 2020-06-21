209 Pink Blossom Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Great brick front one story in child safe cul-de-sac location. Open floor plan with Hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. The huge Great Room features vaulted ceiling and French doors to Office or Study. Split bedroom plan, Dining room and Kitchen with over sized island featuring bar stools space for entertaining. Master Bedroom with jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Relax on the deck overlooking a private, fenced backyard complete with a barbecue pit. Prefer no pets. Immediate availability. For more information email Liliana de Angeli at ldeangeli@cdanjoyner.com.