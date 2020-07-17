All apartments in Mauldin
Find more places like 202 Shale Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mauldin, SC
/
202 Shale Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

202 Shale Ct

202 Shale Court · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mauldin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

202 Shale Court, Mauldin, SC 29662

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 Shale Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
202 Shale Ct Available 08/01/20 NEW PRICE! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in The Heights Subdivision. - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in The Heights Subdivision. The subdivision makes for a perfect suburban atmosphere to live outside of the city, but still convenient to Downtown Greenville and main interstates. Enter the property, and you are welcomed by the foyer. Foyer has bathroom to the left and and stairs leading up to the second level on the right. Through the hallway, you’ll find the large living room area. Right off the living room you’ll find the dining area, kitchen, as well as the formal dining area with access to the back patio. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, comes complete with all appliances. Upstairs, you will find three spacious bedrooms, with two full bathrooms (one bathroom is located in the master bedroom). Laundry room is also located on the second floor. Exterior features a nice two car garage and a nice back patio.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable (case by case scenario). Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Call For Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Tankless
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Fenced In Yard: No
Elementary School: Greenbrier Elementary
Middle School: Hughes Middle
High School: Southside High

(RLNE4147405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Shale Ct have any available units?
202 Shale Ct has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Shale Ct have?
Some of 202 Shale Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Shale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
202 Shale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Shale Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Shale Ct is pet friendly.
Does 202 Shale Ct offer parking?
Yes, 202 Shale Ct offers parking.
Does 202 Shale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Shale Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Shale Ct have a pool?
No, 202 Shale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 202 Shale Ct have accessible units?
No, 202 Shale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Shale Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Shale Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Shale Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Shale Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 202 Shale Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607

Similar Pages

Mauldin 1 BedroomsMauldin 2 Bedrooms
Mauldin Apartments with GymsMauldin Apartments with Parking
Mauldin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity