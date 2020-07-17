Amenities

202 Shale Ct Available 08/01/20 NEW PRICE! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in The Heights Subdivision. - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in The Heights Subdivision. The subdivision makes for a perfect suburban atmosphere to live outside of the city, but still convenient to Downtown Greenville and main interstates. Enter the property, and you are welcomed by the foyer. Foyer has bathroom to the left and and stairs leading up to the second level on the right. Through the hallway, you’ll find the large living room area. Right off the living room you’ll find the dining area, kitchen, as well as the formal dining area with access to the back patio. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, comes complete with all appliances. Upstairs, you will find three spacious bedrooms, with two full bathrooms (one bathroom is located in the master bedroom). Laundry room is also located on the second floor. Exterior features a nice two car garage and a nice back patio.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable (case by case scenario). Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Call For Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Tankless

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Fenced In Yard: No

Elementary School: Greenbrier Elementary

Middle School: Hughes Middle

High School: Southside High



