179 Shady Grove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable & well-maintained townhome in Simpsonville! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with neutral decor & conveniently located to the highway! The spacious living room offers an open floor plan with hardwoods & a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace. The kitchen has an adjoining eating area and comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave! The master suite has a large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, & shower shower. Fenced in Patio, gated community, neighborhood pool, & more! Sorry, no pets. Zoned for Bethel Elementary, Mauldin Middle, and Mauldin High. Call today to see this one before it's gone!!



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.