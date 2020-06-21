All apartments in Mauldin
179 Shady Grove Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

179 Shady Grove Drive

179 Shady Grove Drive · (864) 432-1793
Location

179 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable & well-maintained townhome in Simpsonville! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with neutral decor & conveniently located to the highway! The spacious living room offers an open floor plan with hardwoods & a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace. The kitchen has an adjoining eating area and comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave! The master suite has a large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, & shower shower. Fenced in Patio, gated community, neighborhood pool, & more! Sorry, no pets. Zoned for Bethel Elementary, Mauldin Middle, and Mauldin High. Call today to see this one before it's gone!!

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Shady Grove Drive have any available units?
179 Shady Grove Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179 Shady Grove Drive have?
Some of 179 Shady Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Shady Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
179 Shady Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Shady Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 179 Shady Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mauldin.
Does 179 Shady Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 179 Shady Grove Drive does offer parking.
Does 179 Shady Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Shady Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Shady Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 179 Shady Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 179 Shady Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 179 Shady Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Shady Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Shady Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Shady Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Shady Grove Drive has units with air conditioning.
