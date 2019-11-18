All apartments in Lexington
165 Tybo Dr

Location

165 Tybo Drive, Lexington, SC 29072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
Stunning, modern, and turnkey available for move-in today! The smartly designed open floorplan features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, and a spacious 2-story living room, offering a welcoming atmosphere that's easy to maintain. Whip up delicious meals in the lovely kitchen boasting granite counter tops, sleek appliances, and a large pantry for storage. The master is located on the main level, away from the other bedrooms, offering the head of household peace and tranquility at the end of each busy day. The upstairs loft is the perfect flex space for a home office, media room, or bonus room of your choice! The back patio is totally fenced-in with gazebo included, so you can entertain outdoors in the sun or the shade. Front lawn maintenance is included in rent! Don't miss out on this extraordinary home and schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Tybo Dr have any available units?
165 Tybo Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Tybo Dr have?
Some of 165 Tybo Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Tybo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
165 Tybo Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Tybo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 165 Tybo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 165 Tybo Dr offer parking?
No, 165 Tybo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 165 Tybo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Tybo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Tybo Dr have a pool?
No, 165 Tybo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 165 Tybo Dr have accessible units?
No, 165 Tybo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Tybo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Tybo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Tybo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Tybo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
