165 Tybo Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Stunning, modern, and turnkey available for move-in today! The smartly designed open floorplan features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, and a spacious 2-story living room, offering a welcoming atmosphere that's easy to maintain. Whip up delicious meals in the lovely kitchen boasting granite counter tops, sleek appliances, and a large pantry for storage. The master is located on the main level, away from the other bedrooms, offering the head of household peace and tranquility at the end of each busy day. The upstairs loft is the perfect flex space for a home office, media room, or bonus room of your choice! The back patio is totally fenced-in with gazebo included, so you can entertain outdoors in the sun or the shade. Front lawn maintenance is included in rent! Don't miss out on this extraordinary home and schedule your showing today!