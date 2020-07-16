All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

151 Tybo Drive

151 Tybo Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Tybo Drive, Lexington, SC 29072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 151 Tybo Drive Lexington SC · Avail. now

$1,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5873625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Tybo Drive have any available units?
151 Tybo Drive has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Tybo Drive have?
Some of 151 Tybo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Tybo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
151 Tybo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Tybo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 151 Tybo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 151 Tybo Drive offer parking?
No, 151 Tybo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 151 Tybo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Tybo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Tybo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 151 Tybo Drive has a pool.
Does 151 Tybo Drive have accessible units?
No, 151 Tybo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Tybo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Tybo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Tybo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Tybo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
