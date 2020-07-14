227 Drooping Leaf Lane

Amenities

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home. Upon entry, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Lexington greets you with beautiful hardwood flooring and large windows in the Living Room to allow for plenty of natural light. The kitchen features Energy Star rated appliances and beautiful granite countertops that overlook the Dining area, making the space perfect for entertaining family and friends! The spacious Master suite features a large closet and plush carpeting, along with a private bathroom equipped with double sinks, a standing shower, and a soaking tub. The exterior of the home boasts a 2 Car Garage, a massive Fenced-In Backyard, and a patio that’s perfect for grilling!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.