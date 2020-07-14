All apartments in Lexington County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

227 Drooping Leaf Lane

227 Drooping Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

227 Drooping Leaf Lane, Lexington County, SC 29072

Amenities

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home. Upon entry, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Lexington greets you with beautiful hardwood flooring and large windows in the Living Room to allow for plenty of natural light. The kitchen features Energy Star rated appliances and beautiful granite countertops that overlook the Dining area, making the space perfect for entertaining family and friends! The spacious Master suite features a large closet and plush carpeting, along with a private bathroom equipped with double sinks, a standing shower, and a soaking tub. The exterior of the home boasts a 2 Car Garage, a massive Fenced-In Backyard, and a patio that’s perfect for grilling!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Drooping Leaf Lane have any available units?
227 Drooping Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington County, SC.
What amenities does 227 Drooping Leaf Lane have?
Some of 227 Drooping Leaf Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Drooping Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
227 Drooping Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Drooping Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Drooping Leaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 227 Drooping Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 227 Drooping Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 227 Drooping Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Drooping Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Drooping Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 227 Drooping Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 227 Drooping Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 227 Drooping Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Drooping Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Drooping Leaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Drooping Leaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Drooping Leaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

