220 Sturton Drive

Charming 3 bedroom patio home in the Cambridge Place neighborhood off in Lexington. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes free front yard maintenance. One-car garage and covered front entry. Low-maintenance fenced backyard with patio. Updated vinyl plank hardwoods in the foyer, kitchen, and living area. Kitchen open to living area with bar counter has included black smooth-top stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Spacious living room features vaulted ceilings, track lighting, a ceiling fan, and a gas log fireplace with built-in media shelf above. Master suite with crown molding, trey ceiling, and ceiling fan. French doors open to master bath with double sinks, garden tub/shower, and custom walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom and attached full bathroom with tub/shower off foyer. Spacious bonus room over garage with closet and attic storage; perfect for 3rd bedroom, office, or extra living space. Easy access to I-20/I-26, Lake Murray, and minutes from downtown Lexington. Lexington One schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.