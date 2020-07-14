All apartments in Lexington County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:17 PM

220 Sturton Drive

220 Sturton Drive · (803) 599-3330
Location

220 Sturton Drive, Lexington County, SC 29072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom patio home in the Cambridge Place neighborhood off in Lexington. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes free front yard maintenance. One-car garage and covered front entry. Low-maintenance fenced backyard with patio. Updated vinyl plank hardwoods in the foyer, kitchen, and living area. Kitchen open to living area with bar counter has included black smooth-top stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Spacious living room features vaulted ceilings, track lighting, a ceiling fan, and a gas log fireplace with built-in media shelf above. Master suite with crown molding, trey ceiling, and ceiling fan. French doors open to master bath with double sinks, garden tub/shower, and custom walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom and attached full bathroom with tub/shower off foyer. Spacious bonus room over garage with closet and attic storage; perfect for 3rd bedroom, office, or extra living space. Easy access to I-20/I-26, Lake Murray, and minutes from downtown Lexington. Lexington One schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Sturton Drive have any available units?
220 Sturton Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Sturton Drive have?
Some of 220 Sturton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Sturton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Sturton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Sturton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Sturton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington County.
Does 220 Sturton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 220 Sturton Drive offers parking.
Does 220 Sturton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Sturton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Sturton Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Sturton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Sturton Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Sturton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Sturton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Sturton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Sturton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Sturton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
