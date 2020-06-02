Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet cafe 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance media room accessible garage parking bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Live on Pointe" in spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring open floor plans with large windows for an abundance of natural light, cook-friendly kitchens with stainless steel appliances, dining rooms with track lighting, large walk-in closets and comfortable patios and balconies with attractive views.



Kick back and relax at the resort style salt water swimming pool, go for a stress-relieving workout at our state of the art fitness & wellness center, or meet up with friends at the gorgeous clubhouse with fireplace and wide screen TV. You'll love the cyber café with computers and wireless internet!



All homes include USB outlets in the kitchen, washer & dryer, microwave, hardwood style flooring, oversized garden-style soaking tubs, 24/7 emergency maintenance, and so much more!