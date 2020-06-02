All apartments in Cayce
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:14 AM

Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes

1137 Fort Congaree Trl · (803) 784-1769
Location

1137 Fort Congaree Trl, Cayce, SC 29033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2523 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,129

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 2413 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,144

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 2417 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,154

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 620 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,339

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 1011 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,339

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 820 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,429

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
accessible
garage
parking
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Live on Pointe" in spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring open floor plans with large windows for an abundance of natural light, cook-friendly kitchens with stainless steel appliances, dining rooms with track lighting, large walk-in closets and comfortable patios and balconies with attractive views.

Kick back and relax at the resort style salt water swimming pool, go for a stress-relieving workout at our state of the art fitness & wellness center, or meet up with friends at the gorgeous clubhouse with fireplace and wide screen TV. You'll love the cyber café with computers and wireless internet!

All homes include USB outlets in the kitchen, washer & dryer, microwave, hardwood style flooring, oversized garden-style soaking tubs, 24/7 emergency maintenance, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes have any available units?
Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes have?
Some of Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Otarre Pointe Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
