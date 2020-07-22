Apartment List
SC
laurel bay
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Laurel Bay, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laurel Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$853
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel Bay
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
10 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
129 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recieve Free Rent Until September 1st!* Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Pines
134 Fuller Street
134 Fuller Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Beaufort and Port Royal, this charming 1 bd/1bth carriage house apartment is conveniently located to all that Beaufort has to offer! There are double closets in the master bedroom plus a walk in laundry closet with lots of

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Over Dam
10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
350 sqft
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Battery Shores
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Laurel Bay
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Telfair Drive
45 Telfair Drive, Beaufort County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2016 sqft
$1700.00 per month! Nice large home ready for occupancy August 1st 2020. 5 bedrooms 3 and a half baths. 2 car garage and a privacy fenced back yard. Storage shed with electricity. Laundry areas on both floors.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Point
127 Spanish Point Drive
127 Spanish Point Drive, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2569 sqft
Beautifully updated Spanish Point ranch rental, situated on half + acre of landscaped yard. The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by brick and opens to formal dining room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Pigeon Point
919 Lafayette Street A Street
919 Lafayette Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable, completely renovated, one bedroom, one bath garage apartment. Conveniently located in Pigeon Point. 500 sq ft garage apt. with separate bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. Hardwood floors and new appliances. $800.00 per month and $1200.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2889 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Laurel Bay, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laurel Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

