laurel bay
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
33 Apartments for rent in Laurel Bay, SC📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
30 Blacksmith Circle
30 Blacksmith Circle, Laurel Bay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Well maintained home in Irongate subdivision. All kitchen appliances present. Fenced backyard. Split bedroom arrangement.Available July 1, 2020
Results within 5 miles of Laurel Bay
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
151 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek. Our brand new and modern apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime location on Parris Island Gateway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Battery Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
20 Market Street
20 Market, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
HABERSHAM -- Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, ''Live/Work'' Loft located in the heart of the Habersham Town Center. Upgrades including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, etc.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
889 Broad River Drive
889 Broad River Drive, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Open & Airy floor plan in Shell Point area of Beaufort. All kitchen appliances present.. Wood floors through out living areas and bedrooms. Large screen porch, fenced backyard and a x-large storage shed.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
530 Candida Drive
530 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Available July 8! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Azalea Square. Home features bright open floor plan, wood floors in main living area and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Both second floor bedrooms are carpeted.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 & APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Monthly booking fee to include: electric/water/cable/internet/lawn care/trash
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3009 Hickory Street
3009 Hickory Street, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1611 sqft
Available June 1!! Lovely single family, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath spacious home in desirable Shell Point. Home features refinished hardwood floors in main living areas and all bedrooms, large fenced backyard and storage shed.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
100 Pines
1 Unit Available
710 Ribaut Road
710 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1328 sqft
Downtown Living! Fully furnished, beautifully appointed and cute, cute, cute !!! This adorable 1 bedroom, 2 bath, cottage home with a newly constructed den/office is light, bright and move-in ready.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2105 North Street
2105 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1443 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY (or stay longer). AVAILABLE DATES/MONTH(s): Available: September 2020 -- December 2020 and May 2021 -- December 2021. $500 refundable security deposit required.
Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
West End
1 Unit Available
2607 Depot Road
2607 Depot Road, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1545 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming and beautifully maintained house minutes away from Downtown Beaufort and Port Royal. This house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
522 Candida Drive
522 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1056 sqft
Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
West End
1 Unit Available
19 City Walk Way
19 City Walk Way, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2105 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with first floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen; fabulous wrap around screened porch. Tastefully furnished. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood within walking/biking distance of downtown Beaufort's Waterfront Park.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6 Le Chene Circle
6 Le Chene Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2659 sqft
Large unfurnished townhouse located in the waterfront community of Habersham. Habersham offers a traditional neighborhood setting with architectural charm reminiscent of historic Beaufort.
Results within 10 miles of Laurel Bay
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
9 Needlerush Court
9 Needlerush Court, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1621 sqft
Nicely kept home with 2 car garage, screened in back porch, fireplace and more. Security Deposit is $2325.00. Pets negotiable, must have owner approval and nonrefundable pet fee of $350 per pet.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
402 Island Pines
402 Island Pines, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Port Royal. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, small storage room off patio, washer dryer hookups inside. Two designated parking spaces. No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
712 13th Street
712 13th St, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom has an open & functional main level that includes a master suite, guest half bathroom, and laundry room. The second level boasts 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
2813 Smilax
2813 Smilax Avenue, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1330 sqft
3 Bed room 2 bath 2 story home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished home for rent with nice size yard in a private setting. Wood Floors throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Northwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
1008 Duke Street
1008 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1008 Duke Street in Beaufort. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Laurel Bay rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
Some of the colleges located in the Laurel Bay area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, and Citadel Military College of South Carolina. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laurel Bay from include Charleston, Savannah, North Charleston, Summerville, and Pooler.
