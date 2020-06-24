2 Marina Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent this waterfront condo in sought after River Hills community! Walking distance to marina and tennis courts. Enjoy water views year round from your amazing living room and open two story great room with an abundance of natural light. Dual masters gives you your pick of having your master retreat on the main or upper level. Fresh paint throughout as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring and updated electrical work. Whether you love boating, golfing, swimming, or playing tennis this is the lifestyle you've been searching for!