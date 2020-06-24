All apartments in Lake Wylie
Find more places like 2 Marina Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Wylie, SC
/
2 Marina Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 Marina Rd

2 Marina Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Wylie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2 Marina Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
River Hills Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent this waterfront condo in sought after River Hills community! Walking distance to marina and tennis courts. Enjoy water views year round from your amazing living room and open two story great room with an abundance of natural light. Dual masters gives you your pick of having your master retreat on the main or upper level. Fresh paint throughout as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring and updated electrical work. Whether you love boating, golfing, swimming, or playing tennis this is the lifestyle you've been searching for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Marina Rd have any available units?
2 Marina Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 2 Marina Rd have?
Some of 2 Marina Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Marina Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2 Marina Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Marina Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Marina Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2 Marina Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2 Marina Rd offers parking.
Does 2 Marina Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Marina Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Marina Rd have a pool?
No, 2 Marina Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2 Marina Rd have accessible units?
No, 2 Marina Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Marina Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Marina Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Marina Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Marina Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101
Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Similar Pages

Lake Wylie 2 BedroomsLake Wylie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Lake Wylie Accessible ApartmentsLake Wylie Apartments with Garage
Lake Wylie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College