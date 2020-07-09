All apartments in Lake Wylie
Find more places like 18 Oakwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Wylie, SC
/
18 Oakwood Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

18 Oakwood Lane

18 Oakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Wylie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18 Oakwood Lane, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
River Hills Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in River Hills Gated Community on the Golf Course! - Private wooded setting in gated community overlooking the 16th fairway! Beautiful full brick home lives like a ranch, and has extra space upstairs when you need it. Split bedroom plan. Two BRs & full bath on one wing of the home. Master Suite is located on opposite end offering maximum privacy. Deluxe Master Bath has soaking tub, sep shower, dual sink vanity, WIC. Sitting area + access to rear deck. Tall ceilings, decorative arches, lots of windows & light. Formal DR + Office. Kitchen has granite ctrs, smooth cooktop range, breakfast bar & nook. Vaulted Great Room with fireplace flanked by built-ins. Wonderful indoor/outdoor living & entertaining with huge screened porch and deck. Enjoy the views! Also large Bonus/Bedroom up with full bath is perfect for guests or a great hang out space - lots of possibilities & flexibility! Good storage throughout! Side load 2 car garage with long driveway for lots of extra parking

(RLNE4884817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
18 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 18 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 18 Oakwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18 Oakwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wylie.
Does 18 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18 Oakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 18 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 18 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 18 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Oakwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Oakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Oakwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Similar Pages

Lake Wylie 2 BedroomsLake Wylie Accessible Apartments
Lake Wylie Apartments with BalconiesLake Wylie Apartments with Parking
Lake Wylie Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College