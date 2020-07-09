18 Oakwood Lane

Amenities

Live in River Hills Gated Community on the Golf Course! - Private wooded setting in gated community overlooking the 16th fairway! Beautiful full brick home lives like a ranch, and has extra space upstairs when you need it. Split bedroom plan. Two BRs & full bath on one wing of the home. Master Suite is located on opposite end offering maximum privacy. Deluxe Master Bath has soaking tub, sep shower, dual sink vanity, WIC. Sitting area + access to rear deck. Tall ceilings, decorative arches, lots of windows & light. Formal DR + Office. Kitchen has granite ctrs, smooth cooktop range, breakfast bar & nook. Vaulted Great Room with fireplace flanked by built-ins. Wonderful indoor/outdoor living & entertaining with huge screened porch and deck. Enjoy the views! Also large Bonus/Bedroom up with full bath is perfect for guests or a great hang out space - lots of possibilities & flexibility! Good storage throughout! Side load 2 car garage with long driveway for lots of extra parking



(RLNE4884817)