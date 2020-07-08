1446 Kings Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - New Build Beautiful Home Located in the Kings Grove Subdivision in Lake Wylie, SC, 3 Bedrooms -Master Suite has large sitting area (All Upstairs-Balcony off of Main Bedroom and the Front Bedroom also has a balcony), 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Foyer with Hardwoods all Downstairs, Open Floor Plan with Dining Room, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen Granite Counter tops with Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Kitchen has a Large Island with Sink, Laundry Room Upstairs with Washer and Dryer. Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.



(RLNE5755140)