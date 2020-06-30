All apartments in Lake Wylie
Home
/
Lake Wylie, SC
/
1128 Oleander Drive
1128 Oleander Drive

1128 Oleander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Oleander Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful 2 Story Home Located in the Autumn Cove Development in Lake Wylie, SC, 4 Bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms and a Bonus Room (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Story Foyer Entrance with Hardwood Floors, Dining Room, Office and Sunroom all with Hardwood Floors, Eat in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Laundry Room located on First Level (Washer/Dryer not warrantied). Nice screened in porch off of sunroom which leads to a fenced back yard and patio area. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission (No Cats). By Appointment Only (Available March 15, 2020).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5589950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Oleander Drive have any available units?
1128 Oleander Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 1128 Oleander Drive have?
Some of 1128 Oleander Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Oleander Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Oleander Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Oleander Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Oleander Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Oleander Drive offer parking?
No, 1128 Oleander Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Oleander Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Oleander Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Oleander Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 Oleander Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Oleander Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 Oleander Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Oleander Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Oleander Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Oleander Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Oleander Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

