1128 Oleander Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful 2 Story Home Located in the Autumn Cove Development in Lake Wylie, SC, 4 Bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms and a Bonus Room (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Story Foyer Entrance with Hardwood Floors, Dining Room, Office and Sunroom all with Hardwood Floors, Eat in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Laundry Room located on First Level (Washer/Dryer not warrantied). Nice screened in porch off of sunroom which leads to a fenced back yard and patio area. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission (No Cats). By Appointment Only (Available March 15, 2020).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5589950)