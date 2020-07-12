144 Apartments for rent in James Island, SC with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some James Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
5 Units Available
Forest at Fenwick
15 Stardust Way, James Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
QUIET DOWN HOME COMFORT.\nLocated on John's Island The Forest at Fenwick is set back in a tranquil wooded area but close to all that the Lowcounty has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Bradford Ave
1013 Bradford Avenue, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Wonderfully updated 3bd/1ba home minutes to Folly Beach and downtown Charleston! Laminate hardwoods throughout so no carpet! Gorgeous Kitchen and Bathroom! Sitting on a 1/2 acre with a huge fenced yard and carport you have room to park a Boat and no

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
628 Schooner Road
628 Schooner Road, James Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1856 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
880 Quail Drive
880 Quail Drive, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1265 sqft
Great location on James Island just off of Harbor View Rd. only a 10 minute drive to downtown Charleston. Walk or bike to the James Island Rec Center, Harris Teeter, shops and restaurants nearby.
Results within 1 mile of James Island
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
17 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1200 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
34 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,239
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1402 Camp Road 9F
1402 Camp Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 9F Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom James Island Condo Available 8/5 - Property Id: 302247 Conveniently located in the heart of James Island, this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit has gorgeous flooring throughout, top-of-the line appliances (included a

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1402 Camp Rd. Unit 8C
1402 Camp Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo on James Island - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom condo in Pointe James on James Island, an extremely convenient location and just minutes from Downtown! Hardwood floors in living room with a fireplace, and beautifully

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Creek Point
20 Maplecrest
20 Maplecrest Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath James Island Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Extra long single car garage James Island Condo. Live on highly desirable James Island South Carolina.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1559 Harborsun Dr
1559 Harborsun Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1400 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** As if living pond front wasn't enough, 1559 Harborsun Drive is just 5 miles from beautiful Folly Beach! The three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home sits on a fully stocked pond that you can access with

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1717 Wambaw Avenue
1717 Wambaw Avenue, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1651 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Inviting 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on James Island. This home first greets you with a large, well-lit living room and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1755 Central Park Road
1755 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Regatta is a safe, beautiful, private-gated condominium complex with all the amenities desired for comfortable living.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1253 Apex Lane
1253 Apex Lane, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Gorgeous James Island Remodel - This spacious, tri-plex home in the Meridian Place community has been recently remodeled with beautiful flooring and new paint throughout home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South of Broad
68 Murray Boulevard
68 Murray Boulevard, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2892 sqft
Lovely family home with fabulous views of the Ashley River. Very spacious living and dining rooms. Plenty of parking and a large yard. Study on the second floor could be used as a fourth bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Central Park Road
1981 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Available for rent is a newly built, elevated home on James Island. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen, and spacious rear porch.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Deleston St
1489 Deleston Street, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1512 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom Island Gem, minutes from beach and downtown. Utilities are inclusive. Ideal for business travel, leisure vacation travel or even relocation. Why overpay for an extended hotel stay when you can stay in a house.
Results within 5 miles of James Island
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
224 Units Available
East Side
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
40 Units Available
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
82 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1627 sqft
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
38 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,386
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1191 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
115 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,121
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in James Island, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some James Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

