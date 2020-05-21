All apartments in Isle of Palms
Location

2 50th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC 29451
Wild Dunes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 8100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

wine room
recently renovated
guest suite
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
wine room
Ocean breezes and colorful sunrises are what awaits you at 2 50th. Located in the coveted ''Avenues'' on IOP, there is no on-street parking on 42nd to 56th Avenue, thus creating almost private cul-de-sacs with little beach traffic. Although built in 1991, the interior and exterior of this home were renovated In 2013 by local builder Rhodes Residential Builders. Amy Trowman design helped to create the interior style. On the main level as you walk through an inviting foyer, there is a formal dining room with expansive wine room on one side and a musical/formal living room on the other. Just past the wet bar and half bath are the family room and kitchen with incredible ocean views. Just off the kitchen are two guest suites with expansive ocean views as well. The second floor has four bedrooms on the ocean side of the house with a fifth bedroom on the back corner. Of the ocean side bedrooms, there are two large master suites with en-suite baths and spacious closets on each corner. The two interior ocean side bedrooms share a jack&jill bath.

This property is being leased long-term and unfurnished, but could be partially or fully furnished at a higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 50th Avenue have any available units?
2 50th Avenue has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 50th Avenue have?
Some of 2 50th Avenue's amenities include wine room, recently renovated, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 50th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 50th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 50th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2 50th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Isle of Palms.
Does 2 50th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2 50th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2 50th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 50th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 50th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 50th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 50th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2 50th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2 50th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 50th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 50th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 50th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
