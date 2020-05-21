2 50th Avenue

Amenities

wine room recently renovated guest suite furnished

Ocean breezes and colorful sunrises are what awaits you at 2 50th. Located in the coveted ''Avenues'' on IOP, there is no on-street parking on 42nd to 56th Avenue, thus creating almost private cul-de-sacs with little beach traffic. Although built in 1991, the interior and exterior of this home were renovated In 2013 by local builder Rhodes Residential Builders. Amy Trowman design helped to create the interior style. On the main level as you walk through an inviting foyer, there is a formal dining room with expansive wine room on one side and a musical/formal living room on the other. Just past the wet bar and half bath are the family room and kitchen with incredible ocean views. Just off the kitchen are two guest suites with expansive ocean views as well. The second floor has four bedrooms on the ocean side of the house with a fifth bedroom on the back corner. Of the ocean side bedrooms, there are two large master suites with en-suite baths and spacious closets on each corner. The two interior ocean side bedrooms share a jack&jill bath.



This property is being leased long-term and unfurnished, but could be partially or fully furnished at a higher rate.