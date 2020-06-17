All apartments in Irmo
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:50 PM

248 Charlwood Road

248 Charlwood Road · (803) 594-4450
Location

248 Charlwood Road, Irmo, SC 29063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Irmo that is just over 1,500sf. This home offers brand new appliances, new flooring throughout, and a mantled fireplace in the living room. View this home today by using our Self Showing Feature!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Charlwood Road have any available units?
248 Charlwood Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 248 Charlwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
248 Charlwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Charlwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Charlwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 248 Charlwood Road offer parking?
No, 248 Charlwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 248 Charlwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Charlwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Charlwood Road have a pool?
No, 248 Charlwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 248 Charlwood Road have accessible units?
No, 248 Charlwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Charlwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Charlwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Charlwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Charlwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
