Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage granite counters smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool table garage internet access media room new construction yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage community garden dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room guest suite package receiving smoke-free community

At The Court at Redstone we understand the importance of a healthy and effortless work-life balance. With thoughtfully designed spaces and features, you will enjoy the lifestyle you deserve. Health and wellness is made easy in our 24-Hour Fitness Studio with an included Yoga and Ballet Studio, and our larger-than-life dual salt water pool with an attached aqua lounge made for cooling down under the A/C. The fun doesn’t stop there though. Our community also includes conference rooms for collaboration, an Uber and Rideshare Lounge, multiple rooftop terraces, and game rooms. Our extremely spacious homes just keep on giving; offering sound mitigation features to keep your home perfectly tranquil to your desires. Floor to ceiling patio doors and windows bring in natural light that you are sure to love. While our spacious kitchens feature granite countertops that pair beautifully with our sleek stainless steel appliances and largely fresh white cabinetry.