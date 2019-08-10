713 Sasha Court

Amenities

Two Bedroom Condo in Olde Towne off Mt. Gallant! - Two bedroom two bathroom condo in the Olde Towne Community located of Mt. Gallant! This home has been recently painted and upgraded with LVT flooring throughout. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, master bath with large shower and tub combo. The kitchen is an open concept with a breakfast bar that includes an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Laundry room has a washer and dryer included (as-is).



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Head Northwest on Ebenezer towards Sedgewood Rd, Turn Right onto Twin Lakes Rd, Turn Left onto Mt. Gallant, Turn Left onto Lexie Ln. Left onto Sasha Ct.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



