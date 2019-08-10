All apartments in India Hook
Last updated August 10 2019

713 Sasha Court

713 Sasha Court · No Longer Available
Location

713 Sasha Court, India Hook, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Condo in Olde Towne off Mt. Gallant! - Two bedroom two bathroom condo in the Olde Towne Community located of Mt. Gallant! This home has been recently painted and upgraded with LVT flooring throughout. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, master bath with large shower and tub combo. The kitchen is an open concept with a breakfast bar that includes an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Laundry room has a washer and dryer included (as-is).

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Head Northwest on Ebenezer towards Sedgewood Rd, Turn Right onto Twin Lakes Rd, Turn Left onto Mt. Gallant, Turn Left onto Lexie Ln. Left onto Sasha Ct.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4997881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

