2113 Pavillion Ct # 163

Sweet 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome within the Olde Towne community near India Hook. Directly across from pool with parking right out front. Open Floor plan with gorgeous floors and 2 bedrooms on mail level. Master suite on second level with full bath and extra large walk in closet. Big living room attached to dining area and kitchen leading out to back patio. Very close to Lake Wylie and I77. Lawn maintenance, washer & dryer included.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).