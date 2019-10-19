All apartments in India Hook
Find more places like 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
India Hook, SC
/
2113 Pavillion Ct # 163
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

2113 Pavillion Ct # 163

2113 Pavillion Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2113 Pavillion Ct, India Hook, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sweet 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome within the Olde Towne community near India Hook. Directly across from pool with parking right out front. Open Floor plan with gorgeous floors and 2 bedrooms on mail level. Master suite on second level with full bath and extra large walk in closet. Big living room attached to dining area and kitchen leading out to back patio. Very close to Lake Wylie and I77. Lawn maintenance, washer & dryer included.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 have any available units?
2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in India Hook, SC.
What amenities does 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 have?
Some of 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 offers parking.
Does 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 have a pool?
Yes, 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 has a pool.
Does 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 have accessible units?
No, 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2113 Pavillion Ct # 163 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCClover, SCWeddington, NCWaxhaw, NCRanlo, NCStallings, NC
Chester, SCMonroe, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCLincolnton, NCShelby, NCKannapolis, NCDenver, NCGaffney, SCLake Norman of Catawba, NCLocust, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University