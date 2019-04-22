1615 Norris Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$500.00 Off First Month Rent!!! Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Brick Home Minutes from Lake Wylie - $500.00 off the 1st Month Rent. This fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath brick home sits on a large lot with mature trees and minutes from Lake Wylie! The original hardwood floors are in the living room and Master bedroom with Luxury vinyl plank on the remaining floors. The oversized kitchen has a breakfast bar and dining area. There is a laundry with full size washer and dryer hook ups. Sliding doors open onto an back patio and there is an exterior storage building. Ceiling fans in each room.



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly! Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, right on Herlong, left on Mount Gallant, left on Redwood, left on Norris Drive.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4513049)