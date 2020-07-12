15 Apartments for rent in Hilton Head Island, SC with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hilton Head Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
73 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
289 Ceasar Place
289 Ceasar Place, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2142 sqft
289 Ceasar Place - 289 Ceasar Available 08/14/20 289 CEASAR PLACE - NORTH-END TOWNHOME WITH LAGOON VIEWS - Allenwood townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three stories, lots of balconies and upgrades with lagoon views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
82 Jib Sail Court
82 Jib Sail Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
82 Jib Sail Court Available 07/15/20 End Unit - Mid Island Location - Yacht Cove Available July 15th ~ AIM - Here is an amazing townhouse with lots of space and a huge garage. Fenced back yard. New flooring. Fresh paint. Three bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
11 O'Connor, Cottage
11 O Connor Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
If you're looking for a very cool place to live...this just might be your place. This wonderful free standing cottage/guest house is located behind the main home. Private access is available from alley at the rear of the property.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13 Wexford Club Drive
13 Wexford Club Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3640 sqft
13 Wexford Club Drive Available 05/01/20 13 Wexford Club Drive - Peaceful views over wide lagoon with flowing fountain, wood bridge on hole #7 to the tee box "forested area", winding lagoon and a peek of the 5th fairway. 5 BR/5.
Results within 10 miles of Hilton Head Island
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
91 Units Available
Enclave at Bluffton Park
12 Wilkinson Way, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1373 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bluffton Park, where coastal living converges with the comforts of home to provide a luxurious Lowcountry experience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 24 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 24 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe - 3 bedroom/2.5 bath and bonus room with lagoon view - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Foggy Bluff Rd
12 Foggy Bluff Rd, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2676 sqft
Brand New Rental in "The Walk at Bluffton Square" - Available Now! - Brand new construction in Old Town Bluffton- "The Walk's" Thompson models boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and an abundance of natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
79 10th Avenue
79 10th Avenue, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1675 sqft
Bluffton - Off Plantation - Newer two story home in impeccable condition, located in Bluffton Park close to schools and park. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen on first floor. Parking behind the house.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Hidden Lakes Circle
2 Hidden Lakes Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1406 sqft
2 Hidden Lakes Circle Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom on Corner Lot in "Hidden Lakes" Available August - Adorable, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on spacious corner lot across from the pool and playground in Hidden Lakes and walking distance to Red Cedar
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hilton Head Island, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hilton Head Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

