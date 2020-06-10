663 William Hilton Parkway 4308

Amenities

pool tennis court furnished

2 Bedroom, Hilton Head Resort, Close to the Beach- New Offer! Move-in Today! - We present a furnished two bedroom two bathroom in Hilton Head Resort. This property is in building four with a view of the pool and tennis courts. Fully furnished and ready for you.



Rent includes all utilities except electric.



There are two pools, COCOs bar, tennis, walking trails and more. Come live the Island Lifestyle.



Additional registration information



ID CARDS: ($30.00 PER PERSON)

BACKGROUND CHECKS: ($15.00 PER PERSON)

CAR DECALS WITH LEASE 90days-12 MONTHS: ($60.00 PER VEHICLE) *IF YOU RETURN YOUR DECAL AT THE END OF YOUR LEASE YOU WILL RECEIVE $10.00 BACK.

**$100 incentive (to cover community-relatedapps, fobs, and security deposit).**



For a tour, please call Daniel at 843-310-0417 ext 1 or email Daniel@absoluteisland.com



We look forward to meeting you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3585083)