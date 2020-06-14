Apartment List
/
SC
/
hardeeville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Hardeeville, SC with garage

Hardeeville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 9 at 03:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2528 Freshwater Lane
2528 Freshwater Lane, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
2528 Freshwater Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful, Upgraded Sun City Home - Newer home in Sun City! Two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
78 Windjammer Court
78 Windjammer Ct, Hardeeville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2126 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Home in Margaritaville overlooking Latitude Lake - Unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home in desirable new Margaritaville community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
349 Springtime Ct.
349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.
Results within 1 mile of Hardeeville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Archers Creek Court
4 Archers Creek Court, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2008 sqft
Expansive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom custom home in desirable Rivers End community in Okatie. Large two car garage, walk in pantry, formal dining room, and bonus room that can be used as a formal living room, or play room. www.forrentinbeaufort.com

1 of 47

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End
3 Capers Creek Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval.
Results within 5 miles of Hardeeville

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Isle of Palms East
22 Isle of Palms East, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1887 sqft
Palmetto Pointe 3 bedroom/2.5ba home with 2 car garage - This lovely home in convenient Palmetto Pointe has an open floor plan in the common areas and has just been painted throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Evening Tide Way
2 Evening Tide Way, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2137 sqft
2 Evening Tide Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Updated Home in The Haven - Furnished - Available in August - Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, den, two-bathroom home in the gated and intimate active-adult community of The Haven in New Riverside.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Fawns Leap
10 Fawn's Leap, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1217 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED Townhome in Palmetto Pointe AVAILABLE June 1st!! - Move in ready townhome in Palmetto Pointe available June 1st! Stunning, double-master furnished townhome with high-end upgrades, and located within easy access to downtown

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
43 Hopsewee Drive
43 Hopsewee Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2336 sqft
43 Hopsewee Drive (Berkeley Hall) - Beautiful Lifestyle Cottage for Rent - This home features Craftsman cabinetry, elegant new master bathroom with heated floors, new lighting & wood floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Tanners Crossing
1 Tanners Crossing, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2350 sqft
1 Tanners Crossing Available 07/15/20 Former Model Home on Corner Lot in Heritage New Riverside, ....

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9314 Evan Way
9314 Evan Way, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
2409 sqft
9314 Evan Way Available 07/13/20 PALMETTO POINTE HOME- CORNER LOT - Two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus loft. Spacious great room features corner fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Weymouth Circle
9 Weymouth Circle, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2161 sqft
Hampton Hall - Home for Rent - Move in by 7/1/20 and take $500 off 1st month Rent! - Hampton Hall home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office/den, and open floor plan. Hardwood and tile floor and decorative moldings. Neutral paint colors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe - 3 bedroom/2.5 bath and bonus room with lagoon view - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Devant Dr. East
30 Devant Drive East, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
30 Devant Dr. East Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED SHORT-TERM SUMMER Sun City (+55) golf course rental home - This exquisite home on the golf course in Sun City (55 or over only) has been recently renovated and includes all the desired features.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
196 White Oaks Circle
196 Whiteoaks Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2396 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in the Gated Community of "Rose Hill" Available Now - Nestled among the lush magnolia trees, wildlife and marshes, Rose Hill Plantation offers a respite of historic natural beauty and recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.
Results within 10 miles of Hardeeville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
$
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
34 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$863
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pine Gardens
60 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,244
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
41 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hardeeville, SC

Hardeeville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hardeeville 1 BedroomsHardeeville 2 BedroomsHardeeville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHardeeville 3 BedroomsHardeeville Apartments with Balcony
Hardeeville Apartments with GarageHardeeville Apartments with GymHardeeville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHardeeville Apartments with Parking
Hardeeville Apartments with PoolHardeeville Apartments with Washer-DryerHardeeville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHardeeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University