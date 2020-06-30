6212 Murray Dr

Amenities
This very nice townhome, centrally located in Hanahan, boasts an updated Kitchen with new cabinets, butcher block counter tops, gorgeous back splash, cook stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, refrigerator & updated lighting. Hardwood flooring is throughout the downstairs and upstairs levels of this townhome! And a nicely landscaped garden area off the rear covered patio adds to the charm. The powder room downstairs has been tastefully updated with new light fixtures, sink & vanity area. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. Also upstairs you will find an updated full bath with a new vanity, sink, lighting & mirror. Just look at the pictures and you will agree that this town home has all the right updates and is in a great location at a great price! Minutes to the interstates, Park Circle, the airport and downtown Charleston!
One Pet OK
