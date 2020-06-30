All apartments in Hanahan
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6212 Murray Dr

6212 Murray Drive · (843) 763-1130
Location

6212 Murray Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This very nice townhome, centrally located in Hanahan, boasts an updated Kitchen with new cabinets, butcher block counter tops, gorgeous back splash, cook stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, refrigerator & updated lighting. Hardwood flooring is throughout the downstairs and upstairs levels of this townhome! And a nicely landscaped garden area off the rear covered patio adds to the charm. The powder room downstairs has been tastefully updated with new light fixtures, sink & vanity area. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. Also upstairs you will find an updated full bath with a new vanity, sink, lighting & mirror. Just look at the pictures and you will agree that this town home has all the right updates and is in a great location at a great price! Minutes to the interstates, Park Circle, the airport and downtown Charleston!

One Pet OK

Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC
843.763.1130
ally@copperprop.com

(RLNE2938336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Murray Dr have any available units?
6212 Murray Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6212 Murray Dr have?
Some of 6212 Murray Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Murray Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Murray Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Murray Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 Murray Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6212 Murray Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Murray Dr offers parking.
Does 6212 Murray Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Murray Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Murray Dr have a pool?
No, 6212 Murray Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Murray Dr have accessible units?
No, 6212 Murray Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Murray Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 Murray Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 Murray Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 Murray Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
