Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in desirable Otranto. Open floor plan with multiple living spaces. The eat in kitchen and family room both walk out onto the screen porch, which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining and overlooks the private back yard. Covered front porch is perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee and overlooks the generously-sized front yard!