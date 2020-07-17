All apartments in Greenville County
Greenville County, SC
206 Landing Ferry Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

206 Landing Ferry Way

206 Landing Ferry Way · No Longer Available
Location

206 Landing Ferry Way, Greenville County, SC 29650

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Greer, 4Bd/2.5Ba, 2200+/- SF - Camden Court - Beautiful home in great location convenient to shopping and I85. Cu-de sac lot. Formal living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with kitchen bar that opens to den with gas fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs plus bonus room with closet. Large master bedroom with separate garden tub, shower, and walk-in closet. Deck on back with screened in porch. 2-car garage. $2,000 deposit required. Non-smoking or vaping home. Pets negotiable.

Directions: 85 N to Pelham Rd exit & turn left. Right on the Parkway, left on Batesville, right into Camden Ct

Schools: Buena Vista, Riverside, Riverside

(RLNE4357931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Landing Ferry Way have any available units?
206 Landing Ferry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville County, SC.
What amenities does 206 Landing Ferry Way have?
Some of 206 Landing Ferry Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Landing Ferry Way currently offering any rent specials?
206 Landing Ferry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Landing Ferry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Landing Ferry Way is pet friendly.
Does 206 Landing Ferry Way offer parking?
Yes, 206 Landing Ferry Way offers parking.
Does 206 Landing Ferry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Landing Ferry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Landing Ferry Way have a pool?
No, 206 Landing Ferry Way does not have a pool.
Does 206 Landing Ferry Way have accessible units?
No, 206 Landing Ferry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Landing Ferry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Landing Ferry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Landing Ferry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Landing Ferry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
