206 Landing Ferry Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Greer, 4Bd/2.5Ba, 2200+/- SF - Camden Court - Beautiful home in great location convenient to shopping and I85. Cu-de sac lot. Formal living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with kitchen bar that opens to den with gas fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs plus bonus room with closet. Large master bedroom with separate garden tub, shower, and walk-in closet. Deck on back with screened in porch. 2-car garage. $2,000 deposit required. Non-smoking or vaping home. Pets negotiable.



Directions: 85 N to Pelham Rd exit & turn left. Right on the Parkway, left on Batesville, right into Camden Ct



Schools: Buena Vista, Riverside, Riverside



(RLNE4357931)