Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible on-site laundry coffee bar internet cafe

St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Take advantage of our community amenities, too, including our resort-style swimming pool with grilling area, fitness center with cardio and free weights, game room with billiards, 24-hour laundry care center, outdoor fireside lounge, business center with wi-fi and much more. Our seven floor plan options give you plenty of choices—choose the perfect fit for you!



Close to home, you’ll find plenty of entertainment options! Golf in the sunshine at Crowfield Golf Club, walk lush Azalea Park, ice skate at Carolina Ice Palace, shop at North Main Market or grab dinner at Palmetto Flats Restaurant & Tavern. Just 21 miles south is neighboring Charleston. Plan a day trip to the big city! Shop the Historic Charleston City Market, dine at Magnolias, walk iconic Broa