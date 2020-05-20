All apartments in Goose Creek
Find more places like St. James at Goose Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goose Creek, SC
/
St. James at Goose Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

St. James at Goose Creek

Open Now until 6pm
900 Channing Way · (701) 561-0794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goose Creek
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5205 · Avail. Sep 5

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 4109 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 5106 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. James at Goose Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
coffee bar
internet cafe
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Take advantage of our community amenities, too, including our resort-style swimming pool with grilling area, fitness center with cardio and free weights, game room with billiards, 24-hour laundry care center, outdoor fireside lounge, business center with wi-fi and much more. Our seven floor plan options give you plenty of choices—choose the perfect fit for you!

Close to home, you’ll find plenty of entertainment options! Golf in the sunshine at Crowfield Golf Club, walk lush Azalea Park, ice skate at Carolina Ice Palace, shop at North Main Market or grab dinner at Palmetto Flats Restaurant & Tavern. Just 21 miles south is neighboring Charleston. Plan a day trip to the big city! Shop the Historic Charleston City Market, dine at Magnolias, walk iconic Broa

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $500 (nonrefundable), OR $825 - $1100 (refundable) -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $100/month - cable/pest
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: $50 for dog DNA sample
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $135/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. James at Goose Creek have any available units?
St. James at Goose Creek has 4 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does St. James at Goose Creek have?
Some of St. James at Goose Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. James at Goose Creek currently offering any rent specials?
St. James at Goose Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. James at Goose Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, St. James at Goose Creek is pet friendly.
Does St. James at Goose Creek offer parking?
Yes, St. James at Goose Creek offers parking.
Does St. James at Goose Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. James at Goose Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. James at Goose Creek have a pool?
Yes, St. James at Goose Creek has a pool.
Does St. James at Goose Creek have accessible units?
Yes, St. James at Goose Creek has accessible units.
Does St. James at Goose Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, St. James at Goose Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does St. James at Goose Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, St. James at Goose Creek has units with air conditioning.
Interested in St. James at Goose Creek?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr
Goose Creek, SC 29445

Similar Pages

Goose Creek 1 BedroomsGoose Creek 2 Bedrooms
Goose Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoose Creek Apartments with Garage
Goose Creek Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCGeorgetown, SC
Isle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity